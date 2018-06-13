press release: $10 or FREE to Friends of Clean Lakes

As part of “Back to the Beach,” Clean Lakes Alliance has partnered with the City of Madison Parks Division to foster increased attention and care for our community’s vibrant public beaches. We invite you to learn more about this partnership and exciting projects underway from James Tye, our Executive Director, and Eric Knepp, Madison Parks Superintendent.

We will also hear from the top three prize winners of the Reimagining Warner Beach design contest! Adam Sodersten, our Director of Marketing and Development, will facilitate an engaging panel discussion with the designers to learn more about their inspiration and plans for improving water quality, sustainability, community access, and placemaking to promote community health, happiness and wellbeing at Warner Beach!

Thank you to the Madison Community Foundation 75th Anniversary Year of Giving grant for making “Back to the Beach” possible!

The Winners

1st Place ($10,000 award) – MSR Design of Minneapolis, MN with “The Living Edge” Members: Susan Olmsted, Patrick Lynch, Traci Lesneski and Paul Mellblom

2nd Place ($4,000 award) – Edgewood College Social Innovation and Sustainability Leadership Program with “The Great 58” Members: Elizabeth Cwik (AIA, BWZ Architects), David Danforth (Danforth Illustrations), Johanna Golden, Halie Tenor, Nyra Jordan, Michael Weber, Jay White, Amanda Wilson, Carrie Sanders (instructor)

3rd place ($1,000 award) – Saiki Design of Madison, WI with “Warner Beach – A Case Study in Urban Ecotones” Members: Joe Porter and Tom Martin

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.