press release: Yahara Lakes 101 talk: Learning from Milwaukee's urban lakeshore

UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences professor Dr. Sandra McLellan has led the cleanup of Milwaukee's urban beaches, transforming once-problematic destinations like South Shore and Bradford Beach.

On Thursday, July 13th, microbiologist Dr. McLellan will join us for a Yahara Lakes 101 presentation focusing on urban water contamination. We'll learn how the McLellan lab helped identify sources of harmful bacteria, which led to infrastructure investments by the City of Milwaukee and revitalized downtown beaches.

What can we learn from this research and Milwaukee's cleanup efforts for Lake Michigan? Don't miss this month's fascinating talk! As always, Friends of Clean Lakes get free admission using FRIEND2017.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor The Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.