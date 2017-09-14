press release:

Sara will speak about what nutrient management planning is and why it's so important for soil and watershed health.

About our speaker

Sara Walling

Nutrient Management and Water Quality Section Chief

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Sara Walling is the Chief of the Nutrient Management and Water Quality Section at DATCP. In this role, Sara directs the department’s soil and water conservation programs programs and regulations, including the current revision to ATCP 50, the new Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program and the Wisconsin Manure Management Advisory System’s Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast. Sara was involved in the efforts to revise the NRCS 590 Nutrient Management Standard and currently sits on the DNR’s NR 151 Technical Advisory Committee and the Discovery Farm’s Steering Committee. Sara actively represents the department on national, regional and state technical and policy committees related to nonpoint pollution reduction programs, strategy and policy development, including Adaptive Management, Nutrient Trading, and related topics.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor The Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.