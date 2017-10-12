press release: Clean Lakes Alliance presents Yahara Lakes 101 Science Cafe with Phil Gaebler

Thu, Oct 12 at 8 am at The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place

Learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes! October's talk will be all about urban phosphorus pollution.

About the talk: Phil Gaebler, city of Madison water resources specialist, will speak with us about fall leaves and the city's work on urban phosphorus pollution.

Trees benefit cities by providing shade, purifying the air, absorbing rain water and creating habitat in our urban environments. However, each fall leaves create a phosphorus-rich layer on the ground that is a major source of nutrient pollution. The City of Madison and the United States Geologic Survey have been conducting a research project for the last 4 years in an attempt to quantify impacts of leaf management on water quality. This talk will cover results to date, how home owners can reduce leaf impact, and planned future work.

About our speakers: Phil Gaebler is a water resources engineer for the city of Madison. He focuses primarily on ways to reduce the impact of stormwater on the lakes and streams near the city of Madison. This includes designing green infrastructure, detention basins, and innovative treatment technologies. In his role at the City, he also works on public outreach for many projects and is always looking for ways to effectively share how citizen actions can impact on water quality. Phil is a longtime member of the Clean Lakes Alliance Community Board and our Committee on Strategic Implementation. He's a valuable asset to the community for his work to protect our local water resources as part of the City of Madison staff.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.