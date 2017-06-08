Yahara Lakes 101

Google Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00

RSVP

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor The Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Environment, Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-255-1000

RSVP

Google Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Yahara Lakes 101 - 2017-06-08 08:00:00