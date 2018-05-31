press release: The reading will feature four widely published writers who have been featured on creative writing bog Yahara Prairie Lights.The reading will take place on May 31, starting at 7:00 p.m. Yahara Prairie Lights is a blog started in the Madison area but featuring writers from all over the country, as well as a few international contributors. We feature poetry, including prose poetry, and flash fiction.

David Steingass is the author of seven books including Fishing for Dynamite, and GreatPlains (RedDragonfly Press,Redwing MN) which won the 2002 Posner Award from the Council of Wisconsin Writers. He is interested especially in technical and stylistic possibilities among lineated poems, prose poems, and flash fiction. His latest book is HUNT & GATHER (Poems New and Selected 1968-2016).

Jerry McGinley has published four novels and one book of poetry. A former teacher and magazine editor, his latest book is LAKE REDEMPTION, ten closely linked mysteries featuring Pat Donegal and Shea Sommers.

Roy Dorman lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and took up writing after retiring from an administration position at the University of Wisconsin. Over the past five years he has published around 200 stories and poems. He’s also the submissions editor at the webzine Yahara Prairie Lights .

Andrew McCuaig is a public school English teacher from Madison, Wisconsin. He has won awards for his fiction from Hunger Mountain, Boulevard, Prairie Schooner, and now Ruminate. In 2009 he won a Pushcart Prize, and in May of 2017 his short story "The Wallet" was performed as a "Flash Opera" on Broadway.