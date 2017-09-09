× Expand The Duck Race at Yahara Riverfest.

press release: The natural beauty and abundant amenities of the Yahara River will be celebrated for the eighth year in a row at Yahara Riverfest on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Enjoy this fun-filled day of outdoor exploration with nature themed activities, live music, petting zoo and amphibian exhibits, and food and beer. The event begins at 12:00 PM at Conservancy Commons Park, 6822 Yellowwood Lane in DeForest.

Kids young and old will get a hands-on experience of river life through an amphibian presentation by the Madison Herpetology Society, as well as a river critter exploration and fishing clinic provided by the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters. You won’t want to miss the fish stories that emerge from the young anglers at Sunfish Pond. Prize for biggest and smallest fish caught!

Popular activities to return this year include: Prairie Thunder cloggers, rubber duck decoration and race down the river, back-yard bass fishing game, pumpkin decorating, tractor and horse-drawn wagon rides on the Upper Yahara River Trail, and crafts that combine elements of nature and individual creativity, plus music by Doug Cleary

Kids meals and food items food carts will be available for purchase during the family activities. For the adults, the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling fall inspired beer and wine.

The Village of DeForest would like to extend a special thank you to Conservancy Place, Vierbicher, and Park Towne for their Brook Trout sponsorship and helping to make this event possible each year. More information on Yahara Riverfest.