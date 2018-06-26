× Expand Yanni

press release: Legendary performer and composer Yanni has announced he will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Live At The Acropolis” with a world tour that will launch this spring in the United States. The maestro will play Overture Hall on Tuesday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. VIP and Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available on December 13, 2017 and general on sale will be December 15, 2017, at the Overture Center box office (201 State Street), by visiting overture.org, or by calling 608.258.4141.

A deluxe package of completely remastered 5.1 sound and high definition video of “Live At The Acropolis “ will be released in 2018 to commemorate this anniversary.

Live at the Acropolis was released in 1994 and is the first ever live album and concert video from the maestro. Recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London, the concert took a year and a half to complete. The album was mixed and produced by Yanni in his home studio and was made into a TV special that aired in the States on PBS. Live at the Acropolis became an incredible success and is the second best selling music video of all time.

Yanni's iconic performances at the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, the Forbidden City in China, the Royal Albert Hall in England, The Pyramids in Egypt and El Morro in Puerto Rico have crossed countless borders and has resonated with billions of people across the globe. Yanni has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more than 25 million albums around the world. His most recent albums have seen chart-topping success.

“I find it so exciting to be able to celebrate what I consider to be one of the best

performances of my life! I can’t wait to see everyone and present to all of you this whole

new experience, where the past and the present become one! Expect many surprises…

My imagination is the only limit!” -Yanni