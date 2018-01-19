press release:

The Mount Horeb Citizens' Climate Lobby Chapter is sponsoring a Community Social & Film Screening – Years of Living Dangerously - Safe Passage - Friday evening January 19 at the Mount Horeb Community Center 107 North Grove Street. There will be a social time with tea and light snacks at 6:30 pm followed by film viewing and discussion 7 – 8 pm. See former The West Wing star, Bradley Whitford go back to Washington to save the world - for real this time! This event is free and open to the public. For more info see mounthorebccl.info.

In 2016, Bradley Whitford traveled to Washington D.C. to talk to real life Republican Members of Congress about climate change and the urgent need to take action. National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously documents his transformative experiences and the work of Citizens’ Climate Lobby in the short film Safe Passage. While filming Safe Passage Bradley Whitford participated in the 2016 Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) International Conference. Following that experience he joined the CCL National Advisory Board. CCL has a unique approach of achieving change through building positive, respectful relationships with lawmakers and focusing on specific market-based, consumer-friendly solutions that have received support from conservatives and liberals alike. CCL is non-partisan and has an active and growing Conservative Caucus. More info available at citizensclimatelobby.org.

Bradley Whitford was born in Madison Wisconsin and graduated from Madison East High School in 1977. Whitford studied theater and English literature at Wesleyan University and classically trained to be a stage actor at Juilliard Theater Center. He has received critical acclaim for his roles in theater, film, and television and quickly gained overnight fame as the sarcastic yet vulnerable Josh Lyman on NBC’s The West Wing. His performance on The West Wing earned him a 2001 Emmy Award as well as Golden Globe Award nominations in 2001 and 2002.