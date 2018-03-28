RSVP for Yin Yoga

press release: Yin is a gentle yoga practice that focuses on releasing the deep connective tissues of hips, back, and shoulders. While gentle, this class can be challenging as one holds poses for an extended period of time (1-5 minutes). If you need to learn to relax and de-stress, this 6-week class is for you. Yoga instructor Cathy Goehler, E-RYT200, PNYT100, will guide you in your practice. Wear comfortable, loose fitting clothing and bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. A pillow or two, bolster, and yoga strap are recommended, but optional (used for support during practice). Register for one or more classes as a series.

(6-week classes)

Wednesdays, April 4-May 9, 7-8 pm

Registration deadline: March 28

Cost: $72 per person | Course Number: 20-28