press release: yins, featuring Matt Blair (piano, keyboard, and effects) and Devin Drobka (drums, percussion, and effects) is a Midwest-based duo that bridges the gap between jazz, improvisation, experimental, and electronica music. The band offers listeners music that is constantly searching for new ground while still maintaining a warmth and love for the expressive possibilities of music.

The duo performs at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 8pm. Tickets $8 in advance onlineor $10 at the door. Online sales end one hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.