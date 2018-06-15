Yippie! + Symbiopychotaxiplasm: Take One

× Expand Tom Klingele Rooftop Cinema at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art releases details for the thirteenth season of Rooftop Cinema, the museum’s film series featuring avant-garde and artistic films. Viewed in the museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden, the setting and the selections make these showings a summer favorite. Beginning at sundown (approximately 9:30 pm), this season contemplates what a long, strange trip it has been in the fifty years since 1968. Touching on the artistry of tap icons and paragons of African American culture; a reimagining of an Ojibway tale; and viewings of work by local film makers, this season of Rooftop Cinema also showcases recent experimental works and hybrid documentaries. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

June 15: Yippie! / Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One

Concurrent with MMoCA’s Far Out: The Art of the 1960s exhibition and the Madison Reunion conference weekend, this program presents two unique and vibrant documents from the summer of 1968. The short Yippie! is an “official statement” from the Youth International Party regarding protests and violence in Chicago. Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One begins with director William Greaves filming a fictional argument in Central Park, but it soon transforms as the mutinous crew questions what Greaves aims to achieve with his project.