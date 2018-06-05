× Expand alumnipark.com UW Alumni Park.

press release: Tuesdays, June 5 to August 28, 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.; Thursdays (June 21, July 19, and August 16), 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Looking to take your yoga practice out of the studio? Join Outdoor UW in Alumni Park for an all-levels yoga class full of fresh air, refreshing green spaces, and an inspiring view of Lake Mendota. Whether you are new to yoga or have years of practice, this class is your opportunity to offer sun salutations at the new landmark on the lake! Advance registration is recommended because class capacity is limited. Drop-in sign-up (cash only) is available if capacity allows. This activity is subject to change due to the weather.

Cost: $7 per person ($5 for WAA members). Register at AlumniPark.com/events.