RSVP for Yoga and the Benedictine Way

press release:In both yoga and Benedictine life, conversion revolves around stability. Each session will physically explore this paradox plus one core Benedictine value through very simple yoga, adapted to be accessible to all, including bodies that have weathered some years. We’ll start with a brief presentation and include discussion time. Featured values will likely include listening, balance, hospitality, humility, and care for creation. Please wear non-restrictive clothing and be prepared to remove shoes. Chair yoga is an option.

June 26, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21,Time: 9:30 am - 11:00 am, Retreat and Guest House Sunroom (at Holy Wisdom Monastery)

$110. RSVP by 6/19.