Yoga & Bach in the Park

press release: Experience Yoga and meditation to the sounds of Bach's Suites for Solo Cello and overlooking Lake Mendota near sunset. The class will be held outside in Giddings Park, located directly behind Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC). Guests are encouraged to park in the CPC lot. Bring your own mat (a beach towel works just fine!)

The class will be taught by Kate Mayefske, registered yoga instructor. The focus of the yoga practice is “Letting Go”, practicing the art of doing your work, and then truly releasing. A series of more intense, active postures will be followed by still poses of surrender. It will be open to all levels and abilities.

The session will be accompanied by Derek Handley, Madison Symphony Orchestra cellist. Musical selections include:

Bach Suite No. 2 in d minor for Solo Cello

Bach Suite No. 5 in c minor for Solo Cello

select Sarabondes from Bach's Suites for Solo Cello

Childcare is available by RSVP only (ages 6 and under). Please call the church office (257-4845) by Friday, June 8. Free.

This is part of our Third Space Series at CPC. All are welcome to this FREE and community oriented event.