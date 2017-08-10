RSVP for Yoga Flow

press release: Instructor Cathy Goehler, E-RYT200, PNYT100, will guide you through this yoga flow class, moving from pose to pose with your breath - holding poses briefly - not a static hold. This practice will increase your lung capacity, functional strength, range of motion, balance, and flexibility. Each class will incorporate a gentle warm up, flowing with breath, balance poses, hip openers, and a cool down ending with a rest pose. Register for one or more of the classes. Appropriate for beginners as well as the experienced. For adults and youth (ages 15 and up with an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, August 17, 6-7 pm

Registration Deadline: August 10

Cost: $12/person | Course Number: 21-17