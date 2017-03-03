Yoga For Osteoporosis

Google Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00

RSVP

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Fridays at 10:30 am. Next series is 3/3-4/28. $30/8 Weeks. Register online at www.wil-mar.org/yoga

Yoga for Osteoporosis is a gently paced yoga class for anyone wanting to strengthen their bones. All abilities welcome for this slow, bone, strength and balance building practice. Modifications will be offered including doing poses in a chair and using different props. Emphasis will be on safety and careful engagement in each pose. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, wear comfortable clothes and arrive early for your first class to fill out an information form and waiver. Taught by Ellen Barnard, CYT.

Info

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Health & Fitness, Seniors

Visit Event Website

608-257-4576

RSVP

Google Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga For Osteoporosis - 2017-03-03 10:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer