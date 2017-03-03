press release: Fridays at 10:30 am. Next series is 3/3-4/28. $30/8 Weeks. Register online at www.wil-mar.org/yoga

Yoga for Osteoporosis is a gently paced yoga class for anyone wanting to strengthen their bones. All abilities welcome for this slow, bone, strength and balance building practice. Modifications will be offered including doing poses in a chair and using different props. Emphasis will be on safety and careful engagement in each pose. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, wear comfortable clothes and arrive early for your first class to fill out an information form and waiver. Taught by Ellen Barnard, CYT.