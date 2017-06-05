Join Yoga Sprouts instructor Katie Muschlewski for a fun class. Yoga enhances children’s ability to concentrate and works out those wiggles while allowing you to bond with your child. Give yoga a try – no experience necessary! All yoga classes are interactive, caregiver and children together. Please bring a towel or yoga mat for yourself and your child. For children ages 2-5 years old. Register for the series (Mondays, June 5-26) online or by phone at 246-4547