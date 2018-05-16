Yoga Sprouts

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Weekly on Wednesdays 5/16 - 6/6, 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Katie Muschlewski leads a yoga session especially for preschoolers and their caregivers! Please bring a yoga mat or towel for you and your child. Register for each class individually to ensure a spot. Drop-in spots available on a first come first served basis. Registration begins April 24.

Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Kids & Family
608-224-7100
