press release: 9 am to Noon, Sunday April 23, 2160 Atwood Avenue Suggested Donation $10

Three hours of relaxing, rejuvenating,uplifting Yoga. We will stretch, flow, ebb, learn, and release. A nice long Sivasana meditation at the end to recalibrate our nervous systems. Drop in for a half an hour or stay for all three, it's up to you!

This is a donation based class to support Mindset Inc.

Mindset Inc. is a non-profit organization in Wisconsin dedicated to building healthier minds and more fulfilled lives. Mental wellness is an important key to living a healthy, fulfilled, and joyful life. We offer free mental wellness education, tools, and resources to all Dane County residents.