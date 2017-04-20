Yoni Ki Baat: Intersectional Stories from Women of Color

April 20, 21, 22, doors 7:00, show 7:30pm each day, Memorial Union: Play Circle

“Yoni Ki Baat,” which literally translates to “talk of the vagina” in Sanskrit, is a transformative program of raw, honest monologue performances written and performed by women of color. These funny, poignant monologues explore the intersections of race, gender, sexuality, mental health, and identity.

THE SHOW IS UNTICKETED, FREE and OPEN to ALL!