You Are Beautiful Mural Celebration

press release: Madison's You Are Beautiful mural is up! Join the ArtWrite Collective in celebrating the work of queer and trans youth artists, mentors, and community members. We'll be out in front of the mural with lemonade, face painting, game playing, art making, friendship, and magic waiting for you at this family friendly event. This mural is for all of us and we hope to see you there!

While this event is FREE and open to the public, The ArtWrite Collective will happily accept donations for future youth programming at this celebration. We are deep in the planning stages with organizing partners at the Arts + Literature Laboratory for new middle and high school programming in literary arts, visual arts, and community art practice beginning in January 2018! We would like this programming to be totally free for youth and families, and we need your help to make that happen. Contact us at theartwritecollective@gmail.com for details.

This mural was possible thanks to support from Madison Arts Commission, Awesome Foundation, 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, Wisconsin NOW, programs of UW-Madison, Artist & Craftsman Supply Madison, Ian's Pizza Madison, Art In, and individual donors. Thanks to these sponsors, artists were paid for their labor, youth artists received art supply stipends for their own creative practice, all painting + installation supply costs were covered, and everyone was fed.