press release: Join us as we celebrate the opening of our new exhibit, You Are Here: Finding LGBTQ Community. Come out to see the growing collection, share your own stories, and learn more about how you can get involved in documenting and preserving our history. Light refreshments provided.

The Madison LGBTQ Archive preserves materials that reflect LGBTQ life and culture in Dane County. This archive is for all of us – to create a permanent statement that we are here, that our stories are important, and that our lives belong in the pages of history. Join us as we preserve and celebrate our history.

To donate or get involved, email us at uwarchiv@library.wisc.edu, call 608-262-5629, or visit us online at go.wisc.edu/LGBTQ60s

Funding for this project has been generously provided by the New Harvest Foundation, Inc. and the George L. Mosse Program in History.

Steenbock Memorial Library is wheelchair accessible. For other accommodations, please contact us at uwarchiv@library.wisc.edu or call 608-262-5629. There is free parking available after 4:30pm at meters on the street and in: Lot 35: at the dead-end of Babcock by the Row House; Lot 40: behind Babcock and the Stock Pavilion; The Steenbock Ramp, Lot 36, is pay until 11:59pm on Friday nights. For more information about parking, visit http://transportation.wisc.edu/parking/lotinfo.aspx