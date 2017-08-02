You Can Draw It!
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Learn the basics of drawing with presenter Amy Mietzel of Bare Knuckle Arts in this workshop for teens and adults. Starting with a simple still life, learn several shading techniques. All materials supplied and no experience necessary.
The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Arts Notices