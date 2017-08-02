You Can Draw It!

Google Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Learn the basics of drawing with presenter Amy Mietzel of Bare Knuckle Arts in this workshop for teens and adults. Starting with a simple still life, learn several shading techniques. All materials supplied and no experience necessary.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Arts Notices
608-224-7100
Google Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-02 18:00:00 Google Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - You Can Draw It! - 2017-08-19 09:00:00