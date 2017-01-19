Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion

press release: Last fall Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - Madison cohosted Christine Whelan from the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology to talk about purpose in life. Join us in a discussion on her workbook "The Big Picture: A Guide to Finding Your Purpose in Life."

There's no pressure to read the book or complete the workbook pages; feel free to come to debrief from the lecture if you attended, to discuss what you've read, or to share your thoughts and reflections on your own journey to find your purpose.

Copies are available at Madison Public Library, A Room of One's Own Bookstore, and a few free copies remain with Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - Madison (message us for details).