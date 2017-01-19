Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion

Google Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 iCalendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Last fall Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - Madison cohosted  Christine Whelan from the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology to talk about purpose in life. Join us in a discussion on her workbook "The Big Picture: A Guide to Finding Your Purpose in Life."

There's no pressure to read the book or complete the workbook pages; feel free to come to debrief from the lecture if you attended, to discuss what you've read, or to share your thoughts and reflections on your own journey to find your purpose.

Copies are available at Madison Public LibraryA Room of One's Own Bookstore, and a few free copies remain with Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - Madison (message us for details).

Info

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Careers & Business

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00 iCalendar - Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Book Discussion - 2017-02-09 18:15:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer