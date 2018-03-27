RSVP for Your Garden Can Feed You All Year

press release: Join Megan Cain, The Creative Vegetable Gardener, to learn how you can eat food from your garden during all 12 months in Wisconsin, with just a little planning. This fun, interactive workshop will teach you how to have your earliest harvest ever in the spring, keep the momentum going in summer through succession planting, and have a robust fall garden that feeds you all the way through holiday gatherings. She will focus on simple techniques - no fancy equipment or greenhouses needed!

Tuesday, April 3, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 27

Cost: $48/$38 member | Course Number: 10-26