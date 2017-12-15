press release: From director Makoto Shinkai comes a beautiful masterpiece about time, the thread of fate, and the hearts of two young souls. The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsusha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. They build a connection by leaving notes and messages but long for a chance to finally meet. Is the string of fate between Mitsusha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated? This film is rated PG. There is room for 50 guests and seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Light refreshments will be served.