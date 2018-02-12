press release: Do you have a student that is currently a sophomore or junior in high school in Dane County? Would you like to give them an opportunity to "Jump Start" their career while still in high school? If so, join us on Monday, February 12th from 6:30-8 p.m. to learn more about the Youth Apprenticeship Program, opportunities in a multitude of career fields, and the benefits of "Jump Starting" your student's career now.

6:30-8 p.m., Monday, February 12, 2018, Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Dr.

Free

The Dane County School Consortium works collaboratively with 16 Dane County School Districts and statewide programs to offer educational opportunities related to career exploration.

Mission: To provide youth a pathway for tomorrow's careers through the integration of learning opportunities that will connect classroom education to industry preparation.

Vision: DCSC works together with community professionals to provide learning environments and experiences that prepare individuals to perform successfully in the workplace. A commitment to excellent instruction, coupled with continuous improvement will provide students a first rate occupational training program.