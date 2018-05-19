press release: Attention kids! Bring your bike and helmet to the 5th annual Youth Bike Safety Event at the Verona Police Department on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Register your bike for free and receive a routine bicycle maintenance check and adjustment from The BikeMobile, LLC. Volunteers from American Family Children’s Hospital and Madison Area Safe Kids Coalition will be present for bike helmet fittings. Kids will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and learn bike safety tips, from members of the Verona Police Department and Volunteers from the Verona Lions Club, while actively participating in eight safety courses. Kids will be rewarded with a free scoop of Culver’s custard and a “I’m a safe bicyclist” t-shirt upon completion of all the stations.

If you have any questions, please contact Officer Ryan Adkins at (608) 845-7623.