Youth Construction Career Fair

press release: In celebration of National Apprenticeship week, WRTP/BIG STEP invites you, or the youth in your life, to discover a career in the unionized, skilled trades.

Learn about these careers, meet professionals who work in the trades, discover how you can earn a family supporting income, and get hands on experiences with Bricklayers, Cement Masons, Electricians, Painters, Plumbers, Ironworkers, Laborers, and Steamfitters.

November 14th, 2017 1pm to 5pm

Plasterers & Cement Masons Training Center 1201 Post Road Madison, WI 53713

Co-sponsored by the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin.

Questions? Call Bill Clingan at 608-255-0155