Youth Town Hall Meeting

press release: Join us to speak out on issues that matter to you! Youth of Madison will have a round table discussion on how to address issues concerning youth in the community with Boys & Girls Club and community leaders to address your needs and develop solutions that are right for YOU!

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Food and Refreshments Provided. For more information contact: Tommy Walls, senior director of programs, Phone: (608) 661-4727 or Email: twalls@bgcdc.org