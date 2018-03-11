press release: On Sunday, March 11 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. (all times local), “Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie” returns to nearly 800 select movie theaters nationwide, presented by Fathom Events and 4K Media Inc. The digitally remastered version of the 2004 anime box office hit was inspired by the internationally popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading card game, manga and TV series. In addition to viewing the full-length anime feature, moviegoers will be treated to a sneak peek of the first episode of the sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, “Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS” English-dubbed premiere.