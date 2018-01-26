Yucky Poetry

press release: Reid Kurkerewicz is a journalist, poet and novelist living in Madison, WI. Reid is the author of the short story collection Boys in the Waterpark and is currently researching a novella about a boy convinced his Dad is Brett Favre. Reid's works are selectively published on his blog:deluxedux.wordpress.com. Find him on Twitter and Instagram: @readkurk.

Annie Grizzle is a multimedia artist interested in the nonsensical intersection between the mappable and the abstract. Her aim is not to control a medium, but to create a disorienting space in which to discover and test its limits. More of her work can be found on her website: http://cargocollective.com/AnnieGrizzle

More readers TBA!

Free, donations for travelling artists appreciated.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
