press release: The launch reading for Yucky Poetry, a new poetry performance series based in Madison showcasing the work of young writers from the Midwest and beyond.

Price: Free

Bios:

Mallory Smart is a writer from Chicago, Illinois. Her work has appeared in Thought Catalog, Metatron, theEEEL by tNY Press, among others. She runs a small press called Maudlin House and has a cat. Together they will drink coffee and see the world. Follow her @malsmart

Emily Sipiora is a writer from Rockford, Illinois. Her book, 'Mark All As Read,' is available from Bottlecap Press. She lives in Chicago and studies pre-law at Northeastern Illinois University

John McCracken's work is about understanding your roots, dealing with grief or mental illness, and the aspects of life that tie these things together. His work has previously appeared in Illumination Journal and Glass Mountain. He is currently the co-creator of Rare Byrd Review, a journal for junior high and high school writers and artists.

Host Greg Zorko was born in 1990 in upstate New York. He currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin. He is the author of Ghost in the Club (Metatron Press, 2016) and Zorko (Ghost City Press, 2017). He is the founder and curator of Yucky Poetry, a reading series in Madison.