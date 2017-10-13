press release: Strange Oasis Entertainment x Simba Clothing Presents:

FEARLESS SHOWCASE / POP-UP SHOP

Friday, October 13, 2017, Lothlorien Co-Op - 244 W Lakelawn Pl

Tickets $5 online; $7 at the door before 11pm, $10 after

Doors 9pm

All Ages event

Featuring performances from: Yung Gravy, Trebino, Ra'Shaun, Shon Mil, 3rd Dimension, DJ FLO, Rico Savage, Wisco Keyz, Semi Sixteenz, MacK FadeD, Ayinde Starling

**POP-UP SHOP W/ STREETWEAR & MERCH**