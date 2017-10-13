Yung Gravy, Trebino, Ra'Shaun, Shon Mil, 3rd Dimension, DJ FLO, Rico Savage, Wisco Keyz, Semi Sixteenz, MacK FadeD, Ayinde Starling
Lothlorien Co-op 244 W. Lakelawn Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Strange Oasis Entertainment x Simba Clothing Presents:
FEARLESS SHOWCASE / POP-UP SHOP
Friday, October 13, 2017, Lothlorien Co-Op - 244 W Lakelawn Pl
Tickets $5 online; $7 at the door before 11pm, $10 after
Doors 9pm
All Ages event
**POP-UP SHOP W/ STREETWEAR & MERCH**
