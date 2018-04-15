UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Zachary Pulse is a first-year DMA oboist at UW-Madison studying with Aaron Hill. For the first recital of his degree, he plan to perform an all electro-acoustic solo set, making use of his experiences with the new Electro-Acoustic Research Space (EARS) on campus. In addition to premiering a new work by oboist Rachel van Amburgh, he will perform works by Jason Charney, Melinda Maxwell, and Heinz Holliger.