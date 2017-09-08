Zachary Schomburg, Oliver Baez Bendorf, Tia Clark

press release:

Zachary Schomburg, author of Scary, No Scary and three other books of poetry, will read from his debut novel Mammother (Featherproof Books, 2017).

In Mammother, the people of Pie Time are suffering from God’s Finger, a mysterious plague that leaves something inside a death hole in each victim’s chest. With a large cast of characters, each struggling with their own tangled relationships to death, money, and love, Mammother is a fabulist tale of holding on and letting go in a rapidly growing world.

Schomburg will be joined by two Madison-based writers, Oliver Baez Bendorf and Tia Clark.

Born and raised in Iowa, Oliver Baez Bendorf is a poet, librarian, and author of The Spectral Wilderness (Kent State U., 2015). He has received fellowships from the Lambda Literary Foundation and Vermont Studio Center, and is currently the 2017-2018 Halls Emerging Artist Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing.

Tia Clark’s fiction has appeared in American Short Fiction, The Offing, Fourteen Hills, and elsewhere. She has received fellowships from the OMI International Arts Center, the Fine Arts Work Center in

Provincetown, and The Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. She lives in Madison.