Zafer Gurel

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

“I currently work as a scientist in the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I learned many things about art from classes that I crashed at my best friends’ art school during my college years. The days I spent in these classes linger in my mind, and I remain interested in art. With that, one of my favorite hobbies is photography. Most of the photographs in this exhibit were captured in Wisconsin. “- Zafer Gurel

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-263-5992

