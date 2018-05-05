press release: ZANDER SCHLOSS has spent three decades-plus playing music with The Circle Jerks, The Weirdos, Joe Strummer, and as half of the “Dynamic Duo,” Sean & Zander. His inaugural solo release, Song About Songs, represents a cerebral evolution hatched from a lifetime of external chaos, then channeled into an exquisitely crafted soundscape of inner peace, harmony, and of search fulfilled–yet ongoing.

Based in Los Angeles, Zander has performed on festival stages and left his soul in a puddle on the stage at dive bars for a few. He’s played his instrument of choice, the Greek bouzouki, in cities around the globe, in mountains and deserts, incorporating those experiences into his music along the way.

Through it all, he gives listeners a direct path to the truth of who he is today and has always been: musician, storyteller, actor, and artist. Zander has appeared in everything from Repo Man to his most recent film, An American In Texas, and contributed music to even more. He’s also a visual artist and offers master-level music classes in person or online. “I feel more relevant than ever through learning to love myself, concentrating on my craft, and my voice as a writer,” says Schloss. “I’m just scratching the surface of what I’m capable of as a human being and an artist.”

***Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve.***