Zebras, The Hussy, Absolutely Not, Forsake Ya to the Snakes

$8.

press release: Zebras return to their spastic noisy synth punk style for one night only. Usually compared to Dead Kennedys, Devo, and various Am Rep groups. Zebras have spent the last ten years playing spastic punk to doomy thrash with such bands as Melt Banana, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine, Torche, DRI, Black Flag, Negative Approach, Die Kreuzen, Old Time Relijun, Deerhoof, Brain Tentacles, Sumac, Old Man Gloom, etc etc etc. This may well be the last Zebras show ever.!

Chicago’s brilliant LGBTQ post-punk trio Absolutely Not is playing at High Noon Saloon on July 28. The band's new album Errors comes out that day (July 28) via No Trend Records.

Absolutely Not's new album covers dark and heavy political and social themes, but always with a comic twist and pop sensibility to keep the vibe more playful and bratty. Errors is a collection of songs about people either mislabeled as "errors" by the general public just because they are misunderstood and different, or people that have horrible motivations or perceptions, making them actual "errors" of society. So far, the band has shared the lead single “Strictly Top” and its undeniable/awesomely fun video with NPR. "Strictly Top" is a celebration of outsiders, artists and bold personalities of the Chicago night life, and most importantly, acceptance.

× Expand "Strictly Top" by Absolutely Not

Donnie and his sister Madison Moore (who plays keys and sings backing vocals in the band) also run the beloved, long-running monthly LGBTQ rock event Glitter Creeps at The Empty Bottle in their native Chicago. Since Donnie himself is a part of the LGBTQ community and the rest of the band is extremely LGBTQ supportive, shredding ignorance and igniting change is the driving force for both Absolutely Not and Glitter Creeps. This band and event are here to make a difference, celebrate difference, and shine a light on all the things that are too often ignore.