Zero Suicide Implementation: Successes, Challenges and Next Steps
American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: Register soon, this event is free, but limited to 60 participants.
Whether or not you have attended previous Zero Suicide Conferences, plan to join us this year. We have a great group of speakers planned who will share their knowledge and experience with us. Some of the important topics we will be covering include:
- Zero Suicide Implementation in a Clinic Setting
- What it Really take to Implement Collaborative Safety Plans
- Challenges with Suicide Prevention and Treatment in the Latino Community
- Means Reduction: New Strategies
- Treating Suicidality in the LGBTQ Community
In addition, we will have time for collaboration among participants through break-out sessions on themes addressed by our speakers. We look forward to seeing you at the Conference.
mary.rita.zimmerman@gmail.com
608-628-8567