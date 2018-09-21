Zero Suicide Implementation: Successes, Challenges and Next Steps

American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Register soon, this event is free, but limited to 60 participants. 

Whether or not you have attended previous Zero Suicide Conferences, plan to join us this year. We have a great group of speakers planned who will share their knowledge and experience with us. Some of the important topics we will be covering include:

  • Zero Suicide Implementation in a Clinic Setting
  • What it Really take to Implement Collaborative Safety Plans
  • Challenges with Suicide Prevention and Treatment in the Latino Community
  • Means Reduction: New Strategies
  • Treating Suicidality in the LGBTQ Community

In addition, we will have time for collaboration among participants through break-out sessions on themes addressed by our speakers. We look forward to seeing you at the Conference.

mary.rita.zimmerman@gmail.com

608-628-8567

American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
