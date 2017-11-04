Zeynab Ali

press release: Cataclysm has caused conflicts and desolation in the Horn of Africa, resulting in the establishment of terrorist groups, famine, and the collapse and division of governments. The war and hunger that contributed to the collapse of the Somalian government resulted in the persecution of minority groups in Somalia and led those groups of people to flee to Kenya, where the world’s oldest refugee camps would later be established.

This is the incredible story of a Kenyan-born teen who later learns about her true identity as a former Somali refugee. She explores her family’s history and learns about their survival in the horrific Somali civil war. As an activist, Zeynab addresses the struggles immigrant and refugee families encounter in the United States, hoping to spread awareness of immigration. In this book, she shares her experience of growing up in the United States and how her own life inspired her to become the decisive, optimistic young activist she is today.