Zodica Perfumery Launch Party

press release: Celebrate with host Kristi Moe, a Madison native, as she launches her perfume collection Zodica Perfumery in the Midwest, and prepares for her brand's debut on QVC.

Zodica Perfumery is an indie, small-batch and artisanal line of celestial-inspired fine fragrances. Each perfume reflects the emotion and season of its sign as designed by founder Kristi.

Kristi is a national beauty industry veteran who has perfected each scent over the course of three years with the world's finest perfume ingredient suppliers. The result is a collection that honors both the sign's essence and seasonal month. The fragrances and brand concept have been vetted for success through two focus groups and a year of retail pop-ups.

The collection is designed to be worn in three ways: by sign, by season or by attraction. You may embrace your sign, reflect the current season, or attract the sign's intention into your day through scent and spoken-word. Each perfume is paired with a poem that is meant to be spoken before wearing to unleash the inspired intention into the universe.

Be inspired to live by the romance of the stars and the energy of the mysterious. Lift your mood, set the direction of your day and be charmed by this unique moment in time with the Zodica perfume collection.

Handcrafted in Texas with organic ingredients. Cruelty-Free. Paraben-Free. Phthalate-Free. Gluten-Free.