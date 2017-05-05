press release: Peter Krsko, who is the spring 2017 University of Wisconsin–Madison Arts Institute’s Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence, will premiere the exhibition “Zoethica” at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens (3330 Atwood Ave.) in Madison, Wis. on Friday, May 5 as part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Gallery Night. The event will go from 5-9 p.m. Olbrich Botanical Gardens is a community partner for this installation. “Zoethica” will be on view until Aug. 6, 2017.

“Zoethica” features bioinspired installation work by Krsko, UW­–Madison students in his residency course and guest artists Katie Schofield and Dan Steinhilber. Students who created artwork for this exhibition are Joel Cryer, Evan Eifler, Halley Feil, Rebecca Green, Kim Gromek, Jessi Havens, Christopher Jossart “CJ,” Patrick Noel, Kayla Pfeiffer-Mundt, Kevin Raymer, Olivia Sanderfoot, Megt Seybold, Leo Steiner and Meg Wiley. Their majors include art, biological systems engineering, biology, botany, conservation biology, environment and resources, genetics, industrial engineering, interior architecture, microbiology and neurobiology.

This installation is the last project of the residency course “Zoethica: Bioinspired Art and Science.” During the semester, students analyzed artistic and scientific approaches of studying nature and developed novel materials and systems based on natural concepts. They also reviewed current literature, developed their own artwork as part of this installation and created bioinspired STEAM curricula for the Zoethica website. Lessons will be available starting May 5 at Zoethica.com.

Krsko creates collaborative and community public art, such as sculptures and murals, inspired by biological concepts of diversity, differentiation, participation and co-ownership. He also develops STEAM-based lesson plans for schools, summer camps, after-school program and correctional facilities. His research of biological communities led him to develop sculptural installations that mimic the structure and form of natural entities as well as the dynamics and laws of interactions within ecosystems. His work has been presented in Honfleur Gallery, The Fridge DC Gallery, Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Fermentation Festival, Sculptural Visions, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and other festivals and venues nationwide. His work has also been featured in BBC World News, The Washington Post and National Public Radio.

Krsko’s personal website includes a more detailed biography: peterkrsko.com

Peter Krsko’s residency is presented by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arts Institute (presenter), the departments of Biological Systems Engineering, Art, Design Studies and Physics. Professor Sundaram Gunasekaran of Biological Systems Engineering is the lead faculty member for this residency. Community sponsors include Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Wormfarm Institute. For additional events and installations visit: go.wisc.edu/krsko.