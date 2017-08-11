press release: UW-Madison graduate Zoltan Grossman, now professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, reads from his new book "Unlikely Alliances: Native Nations and White Communities Join to Defend Rural Lands" (including mine sites on Wisconsin treaty lands), at A Room of One's Own Bookstore, Friday, August 11, at 6:30-8:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public. For more on the book, see

