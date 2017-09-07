Zombies, Sports and Cola: What Do They Mean For Communicating Weather and Climate?

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

J. Marshall Shepherd, Georgia Athletic Association distinguished professor and

director of University of Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program

About The Len Robock Annual Lecture: This lecture series is supported by a generous gift made from the estate of Leonard Robock with the mandate that the Department bring in an expert to give a public lecture on an issue related to the public interest (e.g. climate change, tornadoes, hurricanes, hydrothermal vents, etc.). The lecture is to be advertised broadly and to be presented at a level accessible to the public as well as students and educators. It is to be aimed at educating attendees on the state of our knowledge on the issue at hand.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
