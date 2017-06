Noelle Tarrant of ZOOZORT brings live animals from different parts of the world for a hands-on interactive program. Children will learn about natural animal behavior emphasizing habitat, nutrition, conservation and appreciation, sparking an interest that will last a lifetime.

Dane Village Hall, 102 W. Main St. Dane, Monday, June 19th at 6:30

Free! Sponsored by the Dane County Library Service Bookmobile

Call Mary Driscoll at 266-4419 with questions