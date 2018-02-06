press release: Critically acclaimed bluesy recording artist ZZ Ward announces her upcoming The Storm Tour in support of her new album The Storm.

ZZ performed her new single "Cannonball" ft. GRAMMY Award-winner Fantastic Negrito on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 23 The track comes off of her new album The Storm which launched to #1 on the Billboard Blues chart following its release in June.

× Expand "Cannonball" by ZZ Ward

The Storm summons the ghosts of ZZ's chief inspirations such as Howlin' Wolf, Robert Johnson, and Big Mama Thornton, while echoing over soundscapes situated between gritty hip-hop bounce and moody guitar-and-harmonica riffs. The album features "Cannonball" and additional collaborations including "Domino" which reunites ZZ with Fitz of Fitz & The Tantrums and "Ride" which ZZ wrote specifically for the Disney*Pixar film Cars 3 and features Gary Clark Jr.