Feedback: Letters & Comments

Habitat for inhumanity

Re: “Shut It Down,” 4/13/2017): Between the Dane County Jail and the long-delayed homeless day shelter, I don’t know how Joe Parisi sleeps at night. Promising “access to opportunities” rings pretty hollow, but hey, Joe’s a nice guy, right? Yeah.

Christine LeMay (via Facebook)

Here’s an idea: don’t break the law and you won’t end up there.

Mark Paar (via Facebook)

No more fishnets!

I agree with Mary Jo Walters, who wrote in about the “fish-netted a__” ad on page 47 of your March 30 issue (Letters, 4/13/2017). Such ads demean women and condone attitudes and behaviors inimical to the best interests of y’all’s daughters, sisters, wives, etc. If some find them and the advertisers appealing, let them satisfy those appetites elsewhere.

Lisa Luedtke (via mail)

Sad

Regarding “In Search of the Elusive Saola” (4/6/2017): While respecting renowned wildlife biologist Bill Robichaud, I very much disagree with his view that Martha — the captive, “tame” saola — was not traumatized by her capture. While not familiar with the saola, instinct and common sense would suggest that, though they may indeed be “polite” animals who are not by nature “excitable” and “would feed out of your hand,” being taken from her everyday world to become part of a private menagerie was not in Martha’s best interest. She gave her last 18 days of life in captivity for the sake of numerous measurements, photographs and copious biological notes. Only after her death, when butchered for a village feast, was it discovered that Martha had been pregnant. How very sad.

Christine Raschick (via email)

Corrections

In last week’s story about LED Habitats, Klaus Messerer should have been identified as the person who built and designed the LED Habitats cabinet, not Tom Fulker. The story on Mike Heller had an incorrect location for iHeartRadio’s broadcast offices. They are on South Fish Hatchery Road.