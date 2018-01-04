Feedback for Jan. 4, 218

Press on!

Re: “Locavore Literature” (12/14/2017): Thanks for the overview of the University of Wisconsin Press’s regional books. Madison though is dense with serious readers interested in a range of subjects and the UW Press publishes much more than just regional titles. Some other options include: Robert Hofler’s Money, Murder, and Dominick Dunne: A Life in Several Acts; National Geographic journalist Andrew Evans’ The Black Penguin; Sergio Bitar’s Prisoner of Pinochet: My Year in a Chilean Concentration Camp and Jacobo Timerman’s Prisoner without a Name, Cell without a Number, both part of the Press’s award-winning Critical Human Rights series; and Jonathan Engle’s timely Unaffordable: American Healthcare from Johnson to Trump. And from the UW Press’s award-winning LGBTQ list, one of the largest and most lauded in the country: Amy Hoffman’s romantic comedy The Off Season; Alistair McCartney’s impressionistic The Disintegrations, currently topping a range of best 2017 fiction lists; Lucy Bledsoe’s A Thin Bright Line; and Kenny Fries’ In the Province of the Gods.

— Raphael Kadushin, executiveeditor, UW Press (via email)

Adult, yes; entertainment, no

Re: “Hunky-dory” (12/21/2017): This article hit an intensely sour (like Warheads sour) note with me. I do not understand how this moves us forward in any way. The objectification of anyone serves no one. I just don’t get it.

— Patty Smith (via web)

Elephants do have long memories, after all

Re: “Sweet, but not like home, Alabama” (Citizen Dave, 12/20/2017): Appeal to the majority? It’s just crazy enough to work. But you might have to wait until all the white people forget that you’ve been calling them racist for voting for Trump. On the other hand, maybe they’re as stupid as you’ve been saying they are, and will forget how they were characterized for the past year.

— Patrick O’Loughlin (via web)

Normalize Floyd

Re: “Safe space” (12/12/2017): Glenn Grothman is human garbage. I don’t care how many songs he plays on WORT. Shame on WORT for helping to normalize the outrageous behavior and beliefs of this monster by having him on their station.

— Sally Hoien (via web)

You guys really don’t like the Bell, huh

Re: “Slippery slope” (12/18/2017): This is why we can’t have nice things.

— Arthur Louis (via Facebook)

So I guess the mayor isn’t wrong about everything.

— Philip Crawford (via Facebook)